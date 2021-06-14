'Indian Idol 12': Rakhi Sawant Sets The Stage Ablaze As She Grooves To 'Mala Jau De'

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rakhi Sawant has made several appearances on reality television shows. She is also largely known for her dance performances in various music videos and films. The dancer-actor was present as a guest on a recent episode of the music reality television show Indian Idol 12, wherein she entertained the judges, contestants and the audiences with an upbeat Lavani dance performance.

Rakhi Sawant on Indian Idol 12

On June 13, 2021, Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram handle to share a short clip of her dance segment from the recent Indian Idol 12 episode. Dressed in a very shiny and bright golden and orange ethnic attire, the dancer was seen delivering an energetic Lavani performance on the stage as Sayli, a participant, sang the song Mala Jau De from the film Ferrari Ki Sawaari. Judge Sonu Kakkar was seen standing up to clap for the dual performance while some of the other Indian Idol contestants enthusiastically indulged in their own moves during the performance.

Vindu Dara Singh praises her entertaining dance

Via a hashtag-filled caption, Rakhi Sawant announced that she will be seen joining the Indian Idol 12 team in an episode soon while asking her followers to watch her when it airs. In the comments section, she further insisted on her fans watching the episode on Sony TV at 9:30 on that same day. Vindu Dara Singh complimented her in the comments. “In full mood and flow total entertainment,” he wrote with a heart-eyes emoji. Similarly, countless of Rakhi Sawant's Instagram followers poured in love for her with praises and fire, heart and heart-eyes emojis as well.

Rakhi Sawant reshares a fan edit

In another post after that, Rakhi Sawant shared a fan edit collage of Sayli and herself on the stage on the show. Rakhi was seen planting a forehead kiss on Sayli in one photo, while the duo hugged in another one in the posted collage. Singer and friend Rahul Vaidya praised Rakhi by saying, “Wahhhh rakhaaaa wahhhh,” while Rashami Desai showed her some love with the red heart emojis in the comments section.

Image: Rakhi Sawant Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.