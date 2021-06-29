'Indian Idol 12': Shatrughan Sinha To Dedicate Performance For Lady-love Poonam Sinha

Indian Idol 12 is one of the popular singing reality TV shows streaming on Sony Tv whose latest episode will showcase an iconic couple from the Bollywood industry. Shatrughan Sinha, also known as Bollywood’s Shotgun is all set to make a thrilling appearance in one of the upcoming episodes of the show along with his wife, Poonam Sinha. The couple will also perform together on the stage of Indian Idol 12.

Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam Sinha to set Indian Idol season 12 stage on fire

As Indian Idol season 12 has witnessed some of the legendary artists gracing the show and performing on their stage, the show is now geared up to reveal two of the popular stars who will grace the upcoming weekend episode. Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha will be seen in the weekend episode encouraging all the Indian Idol 12 contestants. All the contestants will be welcoming the legendary star by singing some of the iconic songs from his movies. The fans will also receive a delightful chance to watch Shatrughan Sinha performing for his ladylove Poonam Sinha on the stage and dedicating a song to her. The iconic actor will also share unheard instances from his yesteryears in Bollywood and will engage in some candid conversations with the judges on the show, Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. Even the host of Indian Idol season 12, Aditya Narayan will be seen cracking up the audience as well as the guests with his sense of humour.

Indian Idol 12 contestants

The top 15 Indian Idol 12 contestants included Ashish Kulkarni, Shanmukha Priya, Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, Anjali Gaikwad, Sireesha Bhagavatula, Anushka Banerjee, Vaishnav Girish, Samyak Prasana, Sahil Solanki, Nachiket Lele and Sawai Bhatt. Eight contestants have been eliminated so far in the recent episodes while the show will witness yet another episode this week.

Indian Idol season 12 had been swamped with controversies lately and it recently witnessed yet another one when the artist, Javed Akhtar appeared on the show. During the episode, as the artist praised one of the contestants, Shanmukhi Priya, the netizens criticised him for being a sell-out. Netizens also stated how the contestants were not singing well and screaming in her entire performance.

IMAGE: PR HANDOUT

