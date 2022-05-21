Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Meets Uttarakhand CM; Latter Thanks Him For Support

On May 21, 2022, Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan paid a courtesy call to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The state CM shared a picture with Rajan on the micro-blogging site, thanking him for giving him his valuable support ahead of the forthcoming by-elections slated to be held in Champawat on May 31, 2022.

Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan meets Uttarakhand CM

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Saturday, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami posted a picture with Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan. The first pic sees the singer posing and smiling with the leader as the former is seen holding a rose in his hands, while in the second picture, both could be seen having some conversation.

आज मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय में चम्पावत के लाल, इंडियन आइडल एवं द वॉइस ऑफ इंडिया के विजेता रहे प्रसिद्ध गायक श्री पवनदीप राजन जी ने भेंट की। मैंने उन्हें आगामी 31 मई को होने वाले उपचुनाव के दृष्टिगत चम्पावत में मुझे अपना बहुमूल्य समर्थन देने हेतु आभार प्रकट किया। pic.twitter.com/UwCmo1W8wv — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) May 21, 2022

The state CM also wrote in his tweet, "आज मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय में चम्पावत के लाल, इंडियन आइडल एवं द वॉइस ऑफ इंडिया के विजेता रहे प्रसिद्ध गायक श्री पवनदीप राजन जी ने भेंट की। मैंने उन्हें आगामी 31 मई को होने वाले उपचुनाव के दृष्टिगत चम्पावत में मुझे अपना बहुमूल्य समर्थन देने हेतु आभार प्रकट किया।" (Today, Shri Pawandeep Rajan, the famous singer who was the winner of Indian Idol and The Voice of India paid vist in the Chief Minister's Office. I thanked him for giving me his valuable support in view of the upcoming by-election to be held in Champawat on 31st May."

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from Champawat on May 31

The central election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 5 approved the name of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the upcoming By-election 2022. He will contest from the Champawat constituency. Notably, CM Dhami lost the Khatima seat in the assembly elections in Uttarakhand on February 14. Earlier MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned and vacated the Champawat seat, paving the way for Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest in the bypolls to be conducted on May 31, while the results will be declared on June 3.

The election commission on May 2 announced the poll schedule for the bypolls for Odisha, Kerala and Uttarakhand. The bypolls will be conducted on May 31 and the results will be declared on June 3.

Image: Twitter/@pushkardhami