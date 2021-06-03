'Indian Idol 12': Zeenat Aman Praises Pawandeep Rajan; Gives Him A 'special' Name

Indian Idol Season 12 will be celebrating 50 years of the Bollywood icon, Zeenat Aman in the upcoming episodes. In honour, all the Indian Idol 12 contestants will be seen singing some of her famous songs. One of the contestants Pawandeep Rajan will be singing Hum Tumhe Chahate Hain Aise and Ek Ajnabee Hasina Se leaving Zeenat Aman in awe. The veteran actor will be seen praising the contestant while giving him a special name.

Zeenat Aman praises Pawandeep Rajan

According to Spotboye, in the upcoming weekend, Pawandeep will be singing the two songs and before he starts singing the second, he walks up to Zeenat, takes a rose out from his jacket and presents it to her. Impressed by his performance, Zeenat compliments Pawan on playing several instruments. She further says that she is aware of the multiple instruments that Pawan plays. Zeenat further adds that Pawandeep is “such a genius” because she tried learning the piano once but got off the habit and now because of him, she feels encouraged to start learning once again.

Zeenat gives him a special name by saying that after her song Chura Liya Hai Tumne came out, she was known as "The Girl with the Guitar" and soon people will know him as "The Pahadi boy with the Guitar." “All my blessings are with you,” she said.

On the other hand, Pawandeep Rajan says he is honoured with the compliments he received from Zeenat Aman and says, “Being appreciated and acknowledged by such a huge icon is beyond words. I am so honoured that Zeenatji loved my performance and gave me the title of ‘Pahadi boy with the guitar’.” He reveals that her kind words have further motivated him to do better with every performance. It is a great feeling for him to be in the same room as Zeenat Ji and he is “eternally grateful” for this occurrence.

More about Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 is presently judged by Manoj Muntashir, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan. Some of the Indian Idol 12 contestants are Anjali Gaikwad, Ashish Kulkarni, Mohd. Danish, Shanmukha Priya along with Pawandeep Rajan amongst others.

