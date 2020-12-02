Indian Idol 2020 Contestant Vaishnav Girish Woos Judges With His Singing Skills; Watch

The popular singing show, Indian Idol on Sony TV is back with its 12th season. Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya are judging the much-acclaimed show. Recently, singer Vaishnav Girish, who made his mark with Indian Idol Junior and wowed judges and audiences with his voice, grew up and came to the Indian Idol 2020 audition. During the audition, the judges were very pleased to see him.

As soon as Vaishnav appeared on stage, judge Vishal was elated and said, “You are Vaishnav from Indian Idol Junior 2, it’s so good to see you back on this stage”. Vishal also went on to ask him that after achieving a considerate amount of success, “what made you audition again?” To which Vaishnav replied, “I only want to better my performance and be a Rockstar!”

According to the PR team, during the audition, Vaishnav did not make the first attempt at the Idol 2020 Indian audition. Judges Vishal, Neha, and Himesh saw the boy's potential and gave him another attempt. Grabbing the golden opportunity, Vaishnav gave a performance to which he received a standing ovation from all three judges.

The judges also told him that they surely did not make a mistake by offering him another chance. As per the PR team, the judges said, “You have an incredible voice and we’re proud to have you back on Indian Idol 2020!” Vaishnav quickly said that he is super happy to be back at Indian Idol 2020. He also said that he will be able to relive his earlier days with all the music and excitement on stage. When the makers shared a short clip online, fans were super excited and went on to comment on all things nice. Watch -

More about Vaishnav

The Vaishnav rose to fame when he sang Bin Tere's song in a reality TV music contest, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Vaishnav's performance during the show auditions went viral on the internet in no time and got more than 400,000 (4 lakh) likes on his official Facebook account. This performance by the emerging singer was a great impression on the judges. Vaishvan Girish also achieved a third place at the Indian Idol Junior.

(Credits: Indian Idol PR)

