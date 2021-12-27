Indian Idol 9 Winner & Baahubali Singer LV Revanth Gets Engaged, Drops Adorable Pics; See

LV Revanth is excited for the next important step of his life. The singer has chosen his life partner, and is all set to enter wedlock. The Indian Idol 9 winner announced that he has gotten engaged with Anvitha Gangaraju.

The ceremony took place on Friday. He took to Instagram to post pictures from the ceremony, which was a grand affair. The couple were dressed in style for their big day and looked super delighted before they take the plunge.

Singer Revanth gets engaged to Anvitha Gangaraju

In the pictures that Revanth posted, the couple could be seen exchanging rings. They were also all smiles while putting garlands around each others' necks.

Both complemented each other beautifully in black-and-red traditional outfits. Anvitha flaunted traditional Indian jewellery. LV Revanth also looked stylish with the moustache and the hair bun.

They also posted candid moments from the ceremony, where they had eyes only for each other. The moments when they were talking to each other stood out for the way in which they smiled at each other.

Anvitha also posted the moments when they were involved in the rituals of the ceremony. Her near and dear ones too were seen in her post.

While the Baahubali singer announced that he was 'happily engaged', his fiancee captioned that she got 'hitched.'

The ceremony took place in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, where he was born and brought up. They also used the date of the ceremony in their caption. The announcement left many of Revanth's fans overwhelmed and the comments section was filled with congratulatory messages, and good wishes for their future.

LV Revanth on the professional front

LV Revanth had started his career by singing on reality shows, and shot to the limelight with songs in the 2011 Telugu films Rajanna, Badrinath. One of his biggest assignments was singing for the track Manohari in Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015. He even won awards for these songs.

The singer attained more popularity among Hindi audiences with his victory in Indian Idol 9 in 2017. Among his recent works include songs in movies like Seetimaarr, Bigil, among others.