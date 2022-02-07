Singer LV Revanth, who won the reality TV show Indian Idol 9, recently tied the knot with his fiancee Anvitha. Some glimpses from their intimate traditional ceremony recently surfaced on the internet. While both bride and groom are receiving heartfelt wishes from netizens, here is a sneak peek into their beautiful wedding.

South singer LV Revanth recently tied the knot in a private ceremony with her fiancee Anvitha. As per some pictures surfacing on the internet, the singer and his fiancee opted to tie the knot in a private but traditional ceremony. In the photos, Revanth could be seen wearing traditional white attire, while Anvitha went for a golden ethnic saree. She wore the saree with a purple coloured blouse and accessorised her look with heavy jewellery. Some glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities were also shared in which the couple were seen having a fun time with their loved ones.

LV Revanth's engagement

LV Revanth is not an active social media user. In his last post, the singer shared some glimpses from his engagement ceremony with Anvitha. Taking to his Instagram handle, the singer shared some pictures from a beautiful engagement ceremony. He wore a golden coloured sherwani with a red coloured dupatta on the occasion. The singer also accessorised his look with some beaded chains. On the other hand, his now-wife, Anvitha, stunned in a red coloured saree with golden accents. She looked beautiful in the ethnic ensemble as she tied her hair in a long braid with some garlands. The couple looked very happy in the pictures. Sharing the photos, LV Revanth wrote, "Happily engaged !! 24•12•21." Many of his friends and followers congratulated the couple.

More about LV Revanth

LV Revanth began his singing career with reality shows. He rose to fame with his songs in the 2011 Telugu films Rajanna and Badrinath. Apart from this, the singer also became a household name for many of his songs in Telugu and Kannada. To date, he has sung over 200 songs. One of his biggest hits to date is the blockbuster track Manohari from Prabhas starter Bahubali: The Beginning. The singer now has many accolades in his name.

