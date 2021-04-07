'Indian Idol' Contestant Ashish Receives Gift From Music Maestro AR Rahman

The latest Indian Idol 12 episodes witnessed legendary actor Rekha as a special guest on the show. The upcoming episodes will include another legendary artist, AR Rahman, who will not only be encouraging the contestants on the show but will also be gifting something special to one of the contestants. Read on to know what’s waiting for viewers in the upcoming episode.

Contestant Ashish receives special gift from AR Rahman

According to the reports by Bollywood Life, the upcoming episodes will witness AR Rahman as the special guest and he even will gift a signed cassette to one of the top contestants, Ashish Kulkarni, after being impressed by his performance on the show. On the sets, Ashish sang three of AR Rahman’s songs including Humma Humma, Satrangi Re and Saathiya. Rahman liked his performance and stated that he was a born talent and a great performer with a superior voice tone. Even one of the judges, Himesh Reshammiya stated that Ashish would be a sure-shot finalist as the sort of songs he sung were difficult and yet he did that with so much ease that it reflected in his eyes.

Ashish Kulkarni was overwhelmed to hear such praises and stated that he felt blessed to get so much love and praise from them and requested AR Rahman to sign the Taal cassette that his father gifted to him when he was a kid. He also added that it was amongst the first music songs that he had listened to while growing up and mentioned how his father was an ardent fan of his music. He further stated how his father motivated him to become a singer like AR Rahman.

The episode will also include instances where the music maestro will share some interesting details about his career in the music industry while the contestants on the show will showcase their best performance in order to impress the legendary musician.

Contestants of the show

The top contestants of the show after the recent elimination include Ashish Kulkarni, Sawai Bhatt, Shanmukha Priya, Pawandeep Rajan, Anjali Gaikwad, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohd. Danish and Nihal Tauro.

Image Source- Indian Idol Twitter