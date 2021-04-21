Indian Idol Eliminated Contestants List: See Who Has Been Evicted So Far This Season

The most recent season of Indian Idol has received a positive response from viewers all over the country. The grand premiere took place in December 2020, with 15 contestants competing for the coveted title. The creators are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to raise the entertainment quotient with fresh and versatile themes. Although there have been six evictions so far, let us take a look back at the contestants who have been eliminated from Indian Idol 12 as viewers prepare for another weekend of soulful performances. Take a look at the Indian idol eliminated contestants.

Indian Idol 12 contestants who were eliminated

Saahil Solanki

The elimination of Saahil on 3 January was the season's first and most shocking elimination. The singer had previously appeared on shows such as Voice India and Saregamapa before joining Indian Idol 12. Saahil, who specialised in singing Punjabi songs, is best known for his rendition of Sukhwinder Singh's Slow Motion Angreza on Indian Idol.

Samyak Prasanna

The show's second eviction saw Samyak, the show's youngest male contestant, leave the competition. Aside from singing, the sixteen-year-old is a black-belt Taekwondo fighter. He failed to satisfy the judges despite impressing the special guest, Udit Narayan, with his performance to the latter's Gazab ka hai din during the 'Family Special' segment. Samyak was asked to quit the show last Sunday based on the panel's scores and the votes of the audience.

Vaishnav Girish

The third participant to be disqualified from the singing reality show was Vaishnav Girish. Girish, who is from Kerala, wowed the viewers as a young boy in the second season of Indian Idol Junior. Although Girish didn't quite get the judges' seal of approval in the audition, he was offered a second chance, which he seized with both hands to make it to the final 15.

Anushka Banerjee

Anushka Banerjee's fans were heartbroken when she was eliminated in the fourth round. During her time on the show, the 20-year-old gave some unforgettable performances and managed to impress a number of music fans. Her path to the title, nevertheless, was recently cut short in the voting process.

Sireesha Bhagavatula

The talented singer, who hails from Vizag, wowed the crowd with her magical vocals, establishing herself as a powerful title contender. Sireesha was disqualified from Indian Idol season 12 on 14 March.

Nachiket Lele

Nachiket Lele exited Indian Idol in the most recent round of elimination. Mr Lele expressed his gratitude to the crowd, saying that they have never failed to notice the sacrifices he has put in while enacting the roles and singing on stage. He promised his fans that he would work hard to present great music from now on.