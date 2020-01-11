'Indian Idol' Winners From Abhijeet Sawant To Salman Ali And What Are They Doing Now

Indian Idol is a singing reality show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television, which has brought the spotlight to several talented singers who are now part of the Indian music industry today. Out of which Indian Idol contestants like Neha Kakkar and Monali Thakur are amongst the ones who made it big in Bollywood.

Currently, the Indian Idol 11 is airing on Sony TV where Deepika Padukone recently graced the set along with Laxmi Agarwal while Jannabi Das was one of the contestants who recently got eliminated.

Check out the names for some of the Indian Idol winners who are still in the limelight.

Indian Idol winners who are currently in the limelight

Indian Idol winners: Abhijeet Sawant (Season 1)

Abhijeet Sawant was the winner of the first-ever Indian idol season. He had released two albums back to back post his Indian Idol win and both were received well by the audience. Abhijeet has sung for few songs in the Bollywood movies. According to the sources, we can soon find Abhijeet Sawant starting his own reality show. He recently released the song Baby in December 2019.

Indian Idol winners: Prashant Tamang (Season 3)

The Indian born Nepalese singer started with his maiden album as a part of his winning contract with Sony. The album featured songs in Hindi and Nepalese. He often tours around for concerts and has also tried his hands in regional movies like Gorkha, Paltan, Angalo Yo Maya Ko and Kina Maya Ma. He has started producing songs for North-Eastern music industry now.

Indian Idol winners: Sourabhee Debbarma (Season 4)

Season 4 saw the first female winner of the singing show in 2008. Sourabhee hails from Tripura. She is a singer and performer who continues to tour all around the countries like Hong Kong, Nigeria, Durban, Kuwait, Bangladesh and London for concerts.

Indian Idol winners: Sreerama Chandra Mynampati (Season 5)

Sreerama Chandra Mynampati who is aka Sreeram became the first South Indian to win the Indian Idol show. He also tried an acting stint in the Telugu industry post his Indian Idol win. Debuting with Prema Geema Jantha Nai, he happens to be the first Indian singer to have his album song feature in a Hollywood film. The film is The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. Sreeram has lent his voice for many songs in Bollywood and for Telugu films.

Indian Idol winners: L.V. Revanth (Season 9)

L.V. Revanth who won the season 9 of Indian Idol in 2017 has over 200 songs to his name singing in the Telugu industry post his Indian Idol win. He participated in over 11 reality shows in North India and South India where he won most of them. L.V. Revanth also received an award nomination for the song Manohari from the blockbuster hit film Baahubali: The Beginning.

Indian Idol winners: Salman Ali (Season 10)

Salman Ali won the last season of Indian Idol (10th season) with his unique and raw voice. He was also the second runner up in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa show way before his Indian Idol win. The 21-year-old is carving his niche out in the Bollywood has already lent to some TV shows and Bollywood movies.

