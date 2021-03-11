Indian Idol's Contestant Pawandeep Is Jeetu Ji's Favourite Contestant; Read To Know Why!

Indian Idol is back again with its 12th season to entertain the audience with new impressive talents. Sony Entertainment Television has decided to bring back the audience's favourite singing reality TV show and the viewers are expecting nothing less than a spectacle from Indian Idol's latest season. Gracing the show as the guest judge, Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor made an appearance in Indian Idol's latest episode to support the contestants. Read about how a certain contestant became Jitendra's favourite.

Jeetu Ji wishes to sing like Pawandeep

In Indian Idol's latest episode, contestant Pawandeep sang the songs Musafir Hoon Yaaron and Kitna Pyara Wada in front of the guest judges. Commenting on his performance, Jeetu Ji mentioned how much he loves Indian Idol and Pawandeep for his melodious voice. Complimenting the singer further, Jeetendra told the audience that he wishes to sing like Pawandeep but doesn't know how to. Jeetu Ji mentioned that he would like to become an ace in cricket and singing.

Jeetu Ji shared an incident

Jeetendra started talking fondly of the Indian Idol contestant and shared a small incident with the audience. Jeetendra spoke about how Pawandeep's performance on the songs Teri mitti and Tum say milna were being played on a loop at his theatre when he had a small get-together. Complimenting the singer, Jeetu Ji said 'Your voice has soothing effect which is great.'

The legendary actor wished Pawandeep good luck for his future saying 'I wish you all the luck and happiness for your future'. Lastly, Jeetendra asked Pawandeep to sing Teri Mitti for him once again. After hearing words of praises from the veteran actor, Pawandeep was on cloud nine. He thanked his teachers and Guru for teaching him to sing.

Indian Idol season 12

The Indian version of Pop Idol, Indian Idol has been airing on Sony Entertainment Television since 2004. Currently, the show is airing its 12th season every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. The judge's panel includes Bollywood playback singers like Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Neha Kakkar.

