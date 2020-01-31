Indian Series On YouTube Which Are Definitely Binge-worthy For Your Next Weekend

YouTube is a perfect option for you to pass your time. Along with music, you will find many Indian web series streaming on YouTube for your entertainment. Here are a few of the best Indian series to binge-watch on a lazy weekend. Take a look.

Permanent Roommates

Permanent Roommates is an Indian web series, which is created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and Biswapati Sarkar. This series rotates around a youthful couple, Tanya and Mikesh, who in the wake of being in a long-distance relationship, face the imminent possibility of marriage.

TVF aced the web series position with its first endeavour itself. Presently, over a year after its well-known first season, TVF has announced the possibility of season 2. The date has not been formally decided at this point.

Read: In Pics I Sumeet Vyas And Ekta Kaul Vow To Be 'Permanent Roommates'

Baked

Baked is an Indian fiction web series that chronicles the misfortunes of three college flatmates who start a 12 pm food delivery service. It is created by Pechkas Pictures and ScoopWhoop Talkies. Written by Vishwajoy Mukherjee and Akash Mehta, and directed by Vishwajoy Mukherjee, it's an enjoyable series to watch and will without a doubt make you miss your college days.

Read: 3 Best Moments From 'Permanent Roommates' That You Must Watch

Girl in the City

Meera, a twenty-one-year-old young lady from Dehradun, lands in Mumbai with goals to prevail in the profoundly serious design industry and deals with the city's difficulties and amazements. The series features Mithila Palkar.

Girl in the City is a mix of affection, fellowship, aspiration. Within a short span, it has amassed a great deal of following with its first season itself. There are 3 seasons in total.

Along with these 3, there are also many different shows that are streaming on YouTube such as, Pitchers, Tripling, Man's World, Life Sahi Hai, and many others. YouTube is filled with different genre web series which can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere.

Read: Inside Edge 2, Little Things 3: Web Series To Binge-watch This Weekend

Read: Mithila Palkar Instagram: The Little Things Actor Raises Temperatures With Her Saree Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.