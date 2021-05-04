'India's Best Dancer Season 2' All Set To Kick Off 'Digital Auditions' From May 5?

One of the most popular reality dance shows, India's Best Dancer is all set to return to the small screen with the much-awaited second season after receiving an overwhelming response to the first and original season. According to a recent report by BizAsia, India's Best Dancer Season 2's auditions will begin from May 5, 2021, through the SonyLIV app. Read on to know all the details about India's Best Dancer auditions.

India's Best Dancer Season 2 auditions begin on May 5?

Sony Entertainment Television is all geared up to bring the highly-anticipated second season of their popular reality TV dance show, India's Best Dancer, to the masses. According to the portal, the upcoming season of IBD promises the "ultimate test" of "dance ke best" to the audience. With its first season that aired on SONY TV last year, India's Best Dancer was quick to bag one of the top spots in the TRP charts and now, the journey of the dance show's second season is all set to commence from tomorrow.

After introducing netizens to some highly talented contestants in its first season, Sony Entertainment Television will kick off the Digital Auditions for India’s Best Dancer Season 2 through the SonyLIV app, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To register oneself, all the participants between the age group of 14-30 years need to fill in a detailed form along with uploading two videos of their dance performances on the SonyLIV app from the confines of their respective homes. If the grapevines are to be believed, Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis will return to the judges' panel of IBD this season around as well.

Take a look at the registration process for 'India's Best Dancer S2' below:

Visit the official website ‘SonyLIV' and go to the registration section for India's Best Dancer.

Fill in the correct details of all the mandatory sections such as name, email id, mobile number, etc.

Once done, upload your audition videos ranging between 1:30 minutes up to 3:00 minutes.

All the audition videos need to under 50MB and must be of the 'mp4, Avi, MOV, MPEG, Mpg' formats.

Read all the terms and conditions carefully and click on agree to proceed.

Lastly, hit the submit button to confirm your registration.

IMAGE: GEETA KAPUR'S INSTAGRAM