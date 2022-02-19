India's Got Talent 9: Dharmendra Recreates 'Sholay' Magic, Flirts With Kirron Kher; Watch

The reality TV show India's Got Talent returned with its ninth season on the small screens since January 15 onwards. Ever since then, every week the show welcomes prominent celebrities from the entertainment world to grace its stage. This week the makers and contestants will be seen paying special tribute to the evergreen actor Dharmendra.

Before the episode airs on television, the creators of the show are leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers for their Dharmedra special week. Going by the same, the official Instagram page of Sony TV has also released a quirky promo of the upcoming episode thereby giving fans a glimpe of the joyride that's kept in store for them.

Dharmendra re-enacts Sholay's scene with Kirron Kher

In the new promo of India's Got Talent 9, veteran actor Dharmendra can be seen enchanting everyone around him with his charming aura. While doing so, he also recreates one of his iconic scenes from the popular film, Sholay. In the absence of Hema Malini, Dharmendra re-enacts his scene with Kirron Kher leaving everyone to burst out in laughter. The main highlight of the clip comes when Dharmendra tries to teach Kher how to use a pistol in the most hilarious manner.

While the evergreen star looks dapper in a blue suit, his black cowboy hat only adds more charm to his look. On the other hand, Kirror Kher continues to highlight her love for traditional sarees which is accessorised with a statement necklace and a garland on her head. Audiences can watch the Dharmendra special episode of India's Got Talent 9 on Saturday evening at 8 pm. Watch the promo video below:

For the unversed, Kirron Kher’s husband Anupam Kher last year confirmed that the former has been diagnosed with cancer. Taking to social media, he said, “Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on."

