India’s Got Talent Season 2022 Winner Revealed Ahead Of The Finale; Here's What We Know

As the ninth season of the popular Indian reality tv show, India's Got Talent is set to come to an end, the fans are thrilled to learn about the winner of the show. The grand finale of the show is slated to premiere on 17 April 2022 at 8 p.m. on Sony TV but as per a few media sources, the name of the winners was recently leaked online creating a buzz on the internet among the fans.

India's Got Talent is a notable Indian talent hunt reality show that first aired in 2009 and went on to create successful seasons ahead. Hosted by TV actor Arjun Bijlani, India's Got Talent season 9 grand finale has been scheduled to hit the screens on 17 April 2022 but several media reports claim that they already know the winner's name. Take a look ahead to learn what we know so far.

Who is the winner of India's Got Talent season 9?

According to the reports by The News Crunch, it was recently unveiled by their sources that out of the seven finalists namely Demolition Crew, Bomb Fire Crew, Warriors Squad, Divyansh Kacholia and Manuraj Singh Rajput, B. S. Reddy, Ishita Vishwakarma and Rishabh Chaturvedi, singer, Ishita Vishwakarma from Jabalpur who won hearts of the audience and the judges through her exceptional singing talent, will be emerging as the winner of this season. The outlet further revealed that though the name of the first runner-up was yet to be unveiled, the second runner-up trophy was bagged by Bomb Fire Crew, the dance group from New Delhi.

Furthermore, as per various media reports, the iconic actors namely Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddique will be a part of the grand finale as they arrive to promote their upcoming film, Heropanti 2. As per the Social Telecast, they all be accompanied by the captains Pawandeep Rajan, Sayali Kamble, Mohammad Danish, Salman Ali, Arunita Kanjilal, and Judge Himesh Reshammiya, and host Aditya Narayan of Superstar Singer 2.

Kirron Kher reprised her role as a judge for the ninth time while Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Manoj Muntashir and Badshah replaced Malaika Arora and Karan Johar from the last season.

Image: Instagram/@kirronkhermp