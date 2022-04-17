Last Updated:

India's Got Talent Season 9 Winner: Divyansh And Manuraj Lift The Trophy, Win Cash Prize

The winner as well as the runner ups of India's Got Talent Season 9 have finally been announced. Here's all you need to know:

The grand finale day of the popular show, India’s Got Talent Season 9 was worth watching with performances by the top 7 finalists. Ishita Vishwakarma, Rishabh Chaturvedi, Divyansh and Manuraj, Bomb Fire Crew, Warrior Squad, Demolition Crew and BS Reddy took the stage for some breathtaking performances. The winner, as well as the runner-ups of this season, have finally been announced. Here's all you need to know:

Beatboxer Divyansh and flutist Manuraj win IGT Season 9

The winners of India's Got Talent Season 9 are beatboxer Divyansh and flutist Manuraj. Divyansh and Manuraj take home Rs 20 lakh. The two were also offered a Wagon-R, each.

 

Host Arjun Bijlani announced that 'Bomb Fire' is the second runner-up of India's Got Talent Season 9 with the group receiving Rs 5 lakh and a trophy. Ishita Vishwakarma holds the position of the first runner-up as she won a cash prize similar to 'Bomb Fire', that is, Rs 5 lakh. 

Heropanti 2 stars, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were in attendance as they promoted their forthcoming film on IGT 9. The film stars were joined by Superstar Singer 2 judge Himesh Reshammiya and host Aditya Narayan, along with captains – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble, Mohammad Danish and Salman Ali. The show saw performances by the IGT judge Kirron Kher and host Arjun Bijlani on songs like “Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam”, “Chod Do Aaanchal” and “Shola Jo Bhadke”. Badshah also set the stage on fire with his performance.

