'Indiawaali Maa' Suchita Trivedi Gifts Her On-screen Son Akshay THIS Gift On His B'day

Popular TV actor Akshay Mhatre, who essays the role of Rohan in Sony TV's much-adored show Indiawaali Maa turned 29 on 11 January. His co-star and on-screen mother Suchita Trivedi aka Kaku made his birthday extra special by gifting him a stunning royal blue co-ord set.

Also: Suchita Trivedi Says She Gets Emotional Every Time She Hears 'Indiawaali Maa's' Song; Read

Indiawaali Maa gifts her son a touching gift

Moreover, Akshay celebrated his birthday on the sets of Indiawaali Maa where the cast & crew of the show had organized a cake cutting ceremony for him. Apparently, the actor did not have big plans and wished to spend some quiet and quality time with his family and friends. Talking about having a low-key celebration, Akshay shared that as turbulent as the past year was, it taught him some important life-lessons.

He said he spends most of his time with his family. He added that no matter how fast-paced life got last year, his show Indiawaali Maa has been the highlight of 2020 for him and his family. He was extremely overwhelmed by Suchita's thoughtful gift and expressed his gratitude to her.

Also Read: Suchita Trivedi Says 'picked Up Gujaratis' Favorite Quality' For Role In 'Indiawaali Maa'

Also Read: 'Indiawaali Maa' Actor Nitesh Pandey Talks About The Anniversary Special Episode

For his portrayal as a spoilt son Rohan, who eventually finds his way and turns his life around with his mother’s guidance to become the son his parents always wanted him to be, Akshay Mhatre has garnered abundant love from the viewers and has gained a dedicated following of his own. It’d be interesting to see how his character further pans out on the show. Indiawaali Maa airs on Sony TV, during the weekdays and has managed to garner immense love from the viewers for its unique storyline.

Also Read: Suchita Trivedi Calls Love Aaj Kal Track 'an Exceptionally Fun Shoot' In 'Indiawaali Maa'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.