Inside Anushka Sen's South Korea Diaries; Actor Begins Shooting For Her Debut Korean Show

Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Anushka Sen is all set to begin shooting for her debut Korean project and the actor is currently enjoying herself with her 'girl gang' in South Korea. Earlier, this year, Anushka Sen made an announcement that she will be doing a Korean language web show and a movie, stating that it will be a different year for her as right now it is all about collaboration between India and South Korea.

Anushka Sen all set to kickstart shooting for her debut Korean project

On Saturday, the 19-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a glimpse of her 'day out' in South Korea and it seems like Sen is all set to kickstart shooting for her debut Korean project. In the photos shared by the popular social-media influencer, she could be seen making a heart shape sign with her fingers, a popular sign used in K-drama and K-pop. In a short video shared by Sen, she even gave a glimpse of some delicious dishes that she has been enjoying in the country.

In one of the recent posts that she uploaded on Sunday, Anushka could be seen having fun with her 'girl gang' in the pool. The Khatron Ke Khiladi star captioned her post, "Gurl Gang #Squadgoals #oneasia."

Anushka says, she 'can't wait' for her Korean fans to see her

Earlier, in a chat with Hindustan Times, Anushka Sen stated that Indians love K-dramas and K-pop and they also love Indian cinema and its culture. Speaking up about her fan following in South Korea, Sen said that it is very surprising for her, adding, "I love my fans and I am what I am because of them. I think they like me because they connect with me." She even asserted that she is curious for her Korean fans to see her in their culture through her two projects.

Sen continued, "I don’t think that it is mandatory for me to post or to get ‘X’ number of likes and ‘X’ number of followers", adding that for her, it is fun and a platform to connect with people. She even stated how lucky she is that people relate to her, saying, "I feel responsible towards them and that is why I don’t want to disappoint them."

Imge: Instagram/@anushkasen0408