Inside Edge 2 Review: Fans Call It A 'master Piece' & 'better Than First One'

Television News

Inside Edge 2 is out and fans took to Twitter to review the second season. They call the show a 'masterpiece' & 'better than first one'. Read here to know

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Inside Edge 2

Inside Edge, which released in 2017, was a hit for the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The plot of the first season was about the sixth season of the fictional power play league. It showcases how the cricketing world works and tried to focus on crimes like match-fixing and money laundering. This show went on to win ITA award for Best Web Series in 2017. Now the show has come out with its second season and went on air on December 6, 2019. Fans are excited to see what has happened after the cliff-hanger end of season one. The fans have seen the series, and here are what they are saying about Inside Edge 2.

Read Also | Richa Chadha Reveals Inside Edge 2 Will Depict Zarina As The 'bad Guy' Of The Story

Questions answered in Inside Edge 2

Fans reactions suggest that the long-running question of Inside Edge was answered in Inside Edge 2. Questions like who is Bhaisaab, what happened to Prashant Kanaujia after he killed his teammate, and what happened to Vivek Oberoi’s character Vikrant Dhawan were reportedly answered. The fans are loving the performances of the actors. Here are a few fan reactions and reviews of Inside Edge 2.

Read Also | Inside Edge 2: Angad Bedi Reveals His Secret Cricket Coach Who Trained Him For The Series

Twitter fan reactions to Inside Edge 2

Read Also | Inside Edge 2: Farhan Akhtar Announces Release Date, Shares New Poster

Read Also | Inside Edge 2 Trailer Inspires Some Hilarious Memes From Twitter Users

 

 

Published:
