Inside Edge 2 Review: Fans Call It A 'master Piece' & 'better Than First One'

Inside Edge, which released in 2017, was a hit for the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The plot of the first season was about the sixth season of the fictional power play league. It showcases how the cricketing world works and tried to focus on crimes like match-fixing and money laundering. This show went on to win ITA award for Best Web Series in 2017. Now the show has come out with its second season and went on air on December 6, 2019. Fans are excited to see what has happened after the cliff-hanger end of season one. The fans have seen the series, and here are what they are saying about Inside Edge 2.

Questions answered in Inside Edge 2

Fans reactions suggest that the long-running question of Inside Edge was answered in Inside Edge 2. Questions like who is Bhaisaab, what happened to Prashant Kanaujia after he killed his teammate, and what happened to Vivek Oberoi’s character Vikrant Dhawan were reportedly answered. The fans are loving the performances of the actors. Here are a few fan reactions and reviews of Inside Edge 2.

Twitter fan reactions to Inside Edge 2

#InsideEdge2 secretly released last night before its date 😅

But I managed 4 episodes. So far brilliant casting of @AamirBashir as Bhaisaab 👏@TanujVirwani looks hotter. I need time to adjust that MC Sher @SiddhantChturvD is back as Prashant. @RichaChadha you're anyways my fav! — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) December 6, 2019

Completed #InsideEdge2 in record time than season 1. Felt better than first one . Good watch and waiting for next one . @SapnaPabbi u are so HOT 🔥🔥 — Sarileru Samsheraa (@mahesh_ranbir) December 6, 2019

o bhaisaab...!!!



There are more turns and twists in #InsideEdge2 than Kullu-Manali highway 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/qKOOv878uR — DaksH (@iMR0binH00D) December 6, 2019

@krnx what a master piece this #InsideEdge2 series is becoming! The plot and actors are incredibly superior! @AamirBashir's portrayal as bhaisaab and @RichaChadha's ambitious revenge seeking Zarina stand out completely. Pls confirm of series 3. Will @vivekoberoi avenge his loss? — Ankur Shah (@fukatgyaan) December 6, 2019

