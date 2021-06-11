Inside Ekta Kapoor's Quality Time With Two-year-old Son Ravie Amid Mountains; Watch

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor, on Friday, took to her verified social media handle and treated her Insta fam to a video, which gives a peek into her quality time with her two-year-old son Ravie Kapoor and a couple of her peers from the industry. It seems like the video is a collage of various short videos. As the video starts, the producer gives a glimpse of the surrounding which includes a pool nearby, while later her friends and she share the screen.

Ekta Kapoor's son is also seen playing with the former's friends. Writer Mushtaq Sheikh can be seen playing around with Ekta's son. Interestingly, Ella Joy Meir's song Come Out was playing in the background of the captionless reel entry.

Inside Ekta Kapoor's time with Ravie Kapoor:

In no time, the video managed to garner over 11k double-taps along with 90k+ views, and is still counting. Interestingly, actor Ronit Boseroy commented, "WhatAFun!!!!!! Lotsa love" while actor Shaheer Sheikh's wife and creative producer at Ekta's production banner, Ruchika Kapoor, added, "Whatttt funnnn". Meanwhile, Jaswir Kaur dropped a red-heart emoji.

A peek into Ekta Kapoor's Instagram

The 46-year-old producer is an avid social media user as she keeps her Insta fam posted with her whereabouts. Her media feed features numerous videos, selfies and self-portraits. She also uses her platform to make announcements for her upcoming projects under her production banner, including films, web series and TV serials.

In her previous post, which was also a reel video, she dropped one of her throwback memories. In the video, she showed everyone who accompanied her on a trek. She first gave a glimpse of the view from the top of a mountain and later showed how some of the popular TV actors were also a part of the trek. Suchita Trivedi along with her husband, Riddhi Dogra and Anita Hassanandani, among many others, were also featured in the clip. "To good days of trekking", she captioned the video.

As mentioned above, Kapoor has actively been giving updates about the projects of her production banner, in her recent posts. She confirmed the second season of Alt Balaji's series The Married Woman and Puncch Beat 2.

IMAGE: EKTA KAPOOR IG

