Inside Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu's Twins' Lavish 4th Birthday Bash; See Pics

On October 19, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu's twin daughters- Bella and Vienna turned 4 years old. To mark their special day, Karanvir and Teejay organised a colourful birthday party at home. Pictures from the same flared all over the internet.

As seen in the photos that surfaced on the internet, the entire house was decorated with multi-coloured balloons. More so, the little girls were dolled up in similar white and pink frocks. Their cakes were unicorn-themed with blue and pink frosting on it. Bella and Vienna's grandparents also joined them on their special day. Apart from this, a few other pictures featured some of their friends who were also present at the party.

The duo, Karanvir and Teejay, also colour-coordinated with the kids. While Teejay pulled off a pink-white-blue lining dress, the latter kept it casual with a pink t-shirt, along with beige trousers. Take a quick look at Bella and Vienna's birthday party photos.

Bella and Vienna's 4th birthday celebration pics

On Tuesday morning, October 20, Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram and penned a lengthy heartfelt note for his two daughters. The Qubool Hai actor expressed that 'he still can't believe that time just accelerated in warp speed'. He added that 'the most beautiful moments sometimes seem to slip from the grasps of people's hands while they are busy making other plans'. He asked people 'to make every grain of time, make every moment count as childhood never comes back'. Karanvir concluded by penning, "Fly my girls, fly, daddy and Mommie will always have the back. #HAPPYBIRTHDAY #twinsturn4 #twinsisters."

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu expecting their 3rd child

On August 28, the couple took to social media and broke the big news. The duo posted a portrait and revealed that they are expecting their third child. "So many blessings. And now we get one more! Upar wale de lakh lakh shukar, for all His kindness, all His grace. At every step of our life, we move forward with trust in Him. And to the little one yet to be born - I know every soul has a purpose - we didn't choose you, YOU chose us. Thank you, my dearest, for believing we were worthy. #parentstobe," wrote Teejay Sidhu on Instagram.

(Source: Karanvir Bohra/ Teejay Sidhu Instagram)

