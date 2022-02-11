Actor Mouni Roy is currently enjoying her honeymoon with her husband Suraj Nambiar in Kashmir's Gulmarg. After a dreamy fairytale wedding, the couple jetted off to Kashmir for vacations and they constantly keep their fans updated with pictures from their honeymoon diaries.

Recently, the Gold actor took to her Instagram handle and dropped some stunning pictures in monokini from her latest getaway.

Mouni Roy shares stunning pictures chilling at the poolside

On Thursday, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and dropped some pictures that stunned the fashion police. Mouni unleashed her inner fashionista as she donned a black monokini and posed along the poolside. The picture was captured against the scenic backdrop of Kashmir and it gave some major fashion goals to her fans. Sharing the pictures, the Naagin actress captioned the post as "If kisses were snowflakes I would send you a blizzard"

Here take a look at her post-

Fans were all praises for the actor as they flooded the comments section with fire and heart emoticons. The couple keeps treating their fans with all the activities from their vacation trip. Earlier Mouni shared glimpses from her honeymoon diaries enjoying the 'Pahado wali maggie' and chilling in the snowy weather of Kashmir.

Mouni Roy enjoys non-stop snowing and maggie in Kashmir

On Wednesday, February 9, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her vacation in Kashmir. In the pictures, Mouni was seen enjoying the ‘Pahado wali maggie’ in the chilly weather of Kashmir. The other pictures featured some exotic backdrop of Kashmir's snowclad mountains. Mouni was donned in a yellow puffer jacket and a yellow beanie and a checkered scarf. Sharing the pictures, Mouni captioned the post as, “Non-stop snowing ….Also पाहारों के उपर Maggie Maggie Maggie.”

Here take a look at her post-

For the unversed, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar exchanged their vows on January 27, in traditional Malayali and Bengali ceremonies. The festivities were attended by Mouni's close friends from the industry, including Mandira Bedi, Manmeet Singh, and Arjun Bijlani among others. Post their wedding, pictures from the big day constantly surface online and Netizens can't get enough of them.

Image: Instagram@imouniroy