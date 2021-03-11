Inside Parth Samthaan's Birthday Bash: Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani & Others Have A Ball

TV actor Parth Samthaan is celebrating his 30th birthday on Thursday, March 11. On the special occasion, many celebs including Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani and others attended his birthday bash in Mumbai. Both Hina and Arjun have shared stunning videos and pictures from Parth Samthaan’s birthday celebration and it has created a massive buzz on the internet. Here’s an intimate glimpse of the actor’s birthday celebration.

Inside Parth Samthaan’s birthday bash

Parth’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Hina Khan, took to her Instagram stories to share several clips and pictures from the birthday bash. She captioned one of her videos as, "Happy birthday my buddy. Wish you year full of mommy's love, good health and lots of success (sic).” From dancing to sharing a contagious smile, Hina Khan appeared to have enjoyed the birthday to every bit. The actor opted to don a floral attire for the occasion. Here’s taking a quick look at the Instagram stories shared by the actor:

Apart from her, even Arjun Bijlani graced the birthday bash with his wife Neha Bijlani. In one of the videos, Arjun and Hina Khan can be seen enjoying the music together and embrace each other in a friendly hug. On the other hand, Arjun’s picture with birthday boy Parth has been doing the rounds on social media. In the picture shared, Arjun looks dapper in his casual ensemble, on the other hand, Parth opted for a stylish jacket to complete his birthday look. Here’s a quick glimpse at Arjun’s Instagram post:

Parth Samthaan’s fans flooded his social media space with umpteen birthday wishes for the actor. Responding to the same the actor wrote on Instagram, "Special request to all people sending me gifts and cakes for my birthday. I would be happy if you all can send the same cakes and gifts to the poor children around your area and not me. In fact, I would appreciate that the most. Please donate to the needy ones, contribute to the society, your love and support is enough for me...I would gladly post it everywhere #spreadhappiness Thank you everyone for all your blessings and love! Bless You. Love - P.S (sic)". Check out the post below:

(Promo Image Source: Hina Khan & Arjun Bijlani Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.