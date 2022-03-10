Actor Shama Sikander, who is known for roles in television shows like Ye Meri Life Hai, Baalveer, and more is all set to tie the knot with her fiance James Milliron. With the wedding festivities being kick-started by the actor, Shama gave a glimpse inside her white and pink-themed bachelorette. She shared pictures of her bachelorette party on Instagram while trying to sulk into the bride-to-be feelings. For the unversed, her fiancée James is an American businessman.

In the pictures, the bride-to-be Shama who is on cloud nine at the moment can be seen posing excitedly with her girl squad. Her friends include Ami Sukhadia, Vanessa Walia, Jamela, and Fatima. She also geo-tagged the location as The St. Regis Mumbai. In the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a white satin dressing robe with the word 'bride' written on the back of it. Apart from it, she accessorized her look with a hairband with the word 'bride' written on it as she tied her hair up in a bun. All her friends wore pink robes and had eye masks on their foreheads.

Shama Sikander'sthemed based bachelorette party

One of them was captured with the women posing together on a couch in the sitting area. The rooms were decorated with white, pink, and yellow coloured balloons. While captioning the post, the actor who is facing wedding jitters wrote, “Finally getting the Bridal vibes…. What a beautiful bachelorette Thank you all my lovely bridesmaids you all made my day @jamelacemo @geometric.beauty @amisukhadia @vanessabwalia. Thank you @stregismumbai for making my day so soo soooo special a special thanks to the entire team from the bottom of my heart."

Apart from the pictures, she even treated fans with a video where she can be seen donning a black dress, sitting on a couch while posing for the camera. In another segment of the video, Shama and her girl gang were dressed in matching outfits. Shama and James fell in love in 2015 after meeting in Mumbai through a common friend. A few years ago in an interview with Hindustan Times, Shama had said that the duo had 'already tied the knot in our hearts'.