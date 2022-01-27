Inside Shehnaaz Gill's 29th Birthday Celebrations With Spiritual Leaders Of Brahma Kumaris

Punjabi actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill turned a year older on January 27, 2022. The Honsla Rakh actor chose to celebrate her special day with members of the spiritual organisation Brahma Kumaris. The 29-year-old actor took to social media to share glimpses of the same with fans and followers.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz Gill treated her fans with some photographs from her birthday celebrations. She dropped the images of letters with the handwritten cards, given to her by Brahma Kumaris. The second card features Shehnaaz Gill receiving a booklet from one of the members of Brahma Kumaris, while the third picture contains a note. The special note by the spiritual organisation read, "Divine sister Shehnaaz Gill, May all your dreams come true and see the light of the day to make this world a very beautiful place to live in." It continued, "May all that you touch glorify to sparkle the world with colourful rays of peace, joy, happiness, love..."

Siddharth Shukla introduced Shehnaaz Gill to the Brahma Kumaris

Shehnaaz's close friend and late actor Siddharth Shukla, who passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40, introduced her to this spiritual organisation. Since then, the Veham star believes in the Brahma Kumaris. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill shared a conversation with spiritual teacher BK Shivani where she talked about Siddharth Shukla by saying, ''God made me meet that soul which is why he probably came into her life. He taught me so much and made me meet people like you. I could strongly handle everything but I am so strong now." Following the actor's death, Gill paid him emotional tributes a number of times. The singer will now pay an emotional tribute to Siddharth on the Grand Finale of Big Boss 15.

Shehbaz Bdesha wishes sister Shehnaaz on her birthday

While many of her industry friends wished the actor, a special wish came from her brother Shehbaz Badesha as he wished her with a beautiful video that had a special song. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shehbaz Badesha, who is very close to his sister Shehnaaz Gill shared a special video on the latter's birthday. He captioned the post, "Happy birthday my sister ☺️without u i can proudly say that iam nothing😊love u bless u always rabb kre meri v umar tainu lage 🥰 @shehnaazgill".



Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill