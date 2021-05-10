Inside Sugandha Mishra Husband's Sanket Bhosale's 33rd Birthday Celebration; Watch

Popular Indian comedian Sugandha Mishra, on Monday, took to her social media handle and shared a video to give a sneak peek into her comedian-actor husband Sanket Bhosale's 33rd birthday celebration. Interestingly, the comedian-actor shared the video a day after Sanket's birthday. In the video, Sugandha and Sanket can be seen sharing the frame while the latter cut his birthday cake. Presumably, a handful of relatives and friends of the couple also joined them for the celebration. Though it seemed a close-knit celebration, the place was decorated with numerous colourful balloons. Instagramming the video, Mishra wrote a short caption, which read, "Happy Birthday" along with a party-face and a red-heart emoticon.

Sanket Bhosale’s birthday celebration:

Within a couple of hours, the video post managed to bag more than 100k views and is still counting. A section of fans took to the comments section and dropped birthday wishes for Sanket while another section went gaga over the newly wedded couple. Meanwhile, a few fans commented on the presence of the cop, however, there is no clarity why he was present there.

Interestingly, Sanket Bhosale reposted the video along with a glimpse of his midnight birthday celebration. In the picture, he and Sugandha smeared cake on each other’s faces. Sharing a few photos, the comedian thanked God for giving him a special gift in Sugandha. His caption read "This birthday has been very special ... as God has blessed me with a very special gift".

On May 9, Sugandha Mishra had shared a special birthday post for Sanket. In the photos, the couple can be seen sharing a hearty laugh. Meanwhile, Sugandha wrote a brief caption for Sanket. Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you.... / U Never Cease to Amaze me.../ Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do... / U r My Companion, Comforter and a friend... / Happy Birthday Hubby", read her caption.

Mishra and Bhosle's marriage announcement came as a surprise to their fans, who have been sending their best wishes to the newlyweds ever since. Sugandha has been posting several pictures and videos from her wedding ceremony on her social media handle. She recently shared a video from one of the ceremonies post the wedding. The video started with her first entry into their home as a bride, with the song Navrai Majhi playing in the background.

IMAGE: SUGANDHA MISHRA IG

