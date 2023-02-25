Inside Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Star Sacchin Shrof's Pre-wedding Bash With Co-stars

Sacchin Shrof is all set to tie the knot for the second time at the age of 43. Ahead of his wedding on February 25, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor hosted a cocktail party at Echo Klub in Mumbai. The celebration was attended by celebrities from the TV industry, including Sacchin's co-stars from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Sacchin's TV industry colleagues took to their respective social media handles and shared the photos from the evening bash. The TMKOC actor looked handsome in a black suit. On the other hand, his better half Chandni sported a golden gown.

His TMKOC co-star Sunayana Fozdar wrote, "Congratulations you guys. Lots of love and happiness." She also shared a photo that featured the cast of the show including Palak Sindhwani, Jennifer Mistry, Kush Shah, Nitish Bhaluni, Samay Shah, and Ambika Rajankar.

Palak Sindhwani also took to her Instagram stories and congratulated Sacchin. She wrote, "Congratulations @sachinshroff1. So happy for you."

Sacchin's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-stars including Tanvi Thakker, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Mridul Kumar, Yash Pandit, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Kishori Shahane were also present at his pre-wedding bash. They also shared some glimpses from the event.

Take a look at the photos:

More about Sachin Shroff

Sacchin Shrof, who is currently seen as the new Taarak Mehta in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is set to remarry today (February 25). He was previously married to Juhi Parmar and has a daughter Samairra. The couple announced their divorce in January 2018. On the work front, he replaced Shailesh Lodha in TMKOC. He was previously seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.