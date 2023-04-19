Inside Tejasswi Prakash's Luxury Mumbai Home | Photos

Quick links:
From aesthetic interiors to modern chandeliers to a beautifully done puja corner, take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's Mumbai home.
Tejasswi recently gave a glimpse of her living room. The green printed curtains and modern chandeliers adds character to the room's brown wall.
The Naagin star gave a glimpse of her washroom featuring lamps and wooden furniture. The washroom also has a big round-shaped mirror.
Tejasswi enhanced the beauty of her house by a beautifully done puja corner. The actress, who is an ardent follower of Lord Ganesha, sculpted his idol for her mandir.