Inside Tejasswi Prakash's Luxury Mumbai Home | Photos

From aesthetic interiors to modern chandeliers to a beautifully done puja corner, take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's Mumbai home. 

Hardika Gupta
Tejasswi Prakash
@tejasswiprakash/Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash
@tejasswiprakash/Instagram

Tejasswi recently gave a glimpse of her living room. The green printed curtains and modern chandeliers adds character to the room's brown wall. 

Tejasswi Prakash
@tejasswiprakash/Instagram

Tejasswi's lounge area has oxidised golden hued brass chandelier with LED lights.  

Tejasswi Prakash
@tejasswiprakash/Instagram

Her balcony is surrounded by big green trees and gives a traditional touch

Tejasswi Prakash
@tejasswiprakash/Instagram

Her house is filled with table lamps, which gives her house an elegant touch. 

Tejasswi Prakash
@tejasswiprakash/Instagram

The Naagin star gave a glimpse of her washroom featuring lamps and wooden furniture. The washroom also has a big round-shaped mirror.

Tejasswi Prakash
@tejasswiprakash/Instagram

Tejasswi enhanced the beauty of her house by a beautifully done puja corner. The actress, who is an ardent follower of Lord Ganesha, sculpted his idol for her mandir. 

Tejasswi Prakash
@tejasswiprakash/Instagram

Tejasswi prefers her kitchen to be 'basic.' The kitchen is done in tones of brown and white. 

Tejasswi Prakash
@tejasswiprakash/Instagram

The huge wall size painting gives a definition to her bedroom. The actress' bedroom has all-white decor. 

