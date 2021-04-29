International Dance Day: Rubina Dilaik Flaunts Her Moves; Calls Dancing Best Exercise

On the occasion of International Dance Day, which is on April 29, popular Indian TV actor Rubina Dilaik took to her social media handle and shared a video post dedicated to the day. Interestingly, in the video, Rubina can be seen flaunting her moves, on Habituetoi's J'me Presente (remix feat. Dj Leiak). Meanwhile, Instagramming the video, Dilaik wrote a brief caption, which read, "Trust me, #dancing is the best form of exercise".

Rubina flaunts her dancing moves

Within a couple of minutes, the reel video managed to garner 45k+ double-taps and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of her 4.6M Insta fam went gaga over her moves. A fan page of the actor wrote, "Graceful dancer #RubinaDilaik", along with two fire emoticons while another added, "My Queen Naillleddd Itt (sic)". Heart-eyes, red-heart and fire emoticons were a common sight in Rubina's above post's comments box.

More about 'International Dance Day'

The day, which is celebrated annually on April 29, is a global celebration of dance that was created by the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO - the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI). Interestingly, the day also marks the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. The day aims to encourage participation and education in dance.

A peek into Rubina Dilaik's Instagram

The 33-year-old actor is an avid social media user. Her Instagram feed features numerous self-portraits, selfies and video. In her previous post, which was shared yesterday, the Choti Bahu actor called out a hacker, presumably Delhi-based. In a note post, the actor lashed out at her/him and wrote, "Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the Nation is going through".

On the professional front, Rubian Dilaik was last seen in a music video, titled Galat, also starring model Paras Chhabra. Before that, she appeared in a music video alongside her husband Abhinav Shukla. Currently, the actor is gearing up to reprise her popular character Saumya in Colors TV's Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Colors TV's May 2016 launch also featured Vivian Dsena in a pivotal character. However, he had quit the show in November 2019 before it went for a 20-year leap.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.