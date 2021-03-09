International Women's Day: Rahul Vaidya Thanks His 'three Pillars' For 'always Supporting'

Several celebrities have taken to their social media handles to send their wishes on International Women’s Day. They have shared pictures of the important women in their lives on this symbolic day and shared their views. Singer Rahul Vaidya also made sure to post on the special day, while sharing a couple of pictures of the important women in his life. He has also penned a long and heartfelt message for her mother, sister and girlfriend Disha Parmar. The post was followed by reactions by his fans, who appreciated his words on the occasion.

Rahul Vaidya praises his “three pillars” in life

While Rahul Vaidya has refrained from opening up too much about his family in the past, he has minced no words while praising his mother, sister Shruti and girlfriend Disha Parmar on the special day. He posted a couple of pictures, one with his mother and Disha, and the other one with his sister Shruti. While the first one with Disha and his mother is a picture from an occasion, the second one with his sister is a candid click. He began his message in the caption by calling the three of them the “three pillars” of his life.

He firstly thanked his ‘Aai’, for getting him through all the “ups and downs” in his life. He called his mother his ‘strength’ in his mother tongue. For his sister Shruti, he made a sarcastic remark by thanking her for letting him “trouble” her and called it a way of expressing his love. He lastly thanked Disha, describing how his life has turned around for the better since they had met each other. He ended his message by wishing all the “powerful women out there” and shared a couple of lines in their praise.

Image courtesy: Rahul Vaidya's Instagram comments

His fans immediately started sending their messages of appreciation for him, for sharing his heartfelt message in the caption. Rahul Vaidya had first gained popularity as one of the runners-up of the first season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. He has been dating actor Disha Parmar for quite some while.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.