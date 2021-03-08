International Women's Day: Rashami Desai, Divyanka Tripathi, Other TV Celebs Extend Wishes

As the world celebrated Internation Women's Day on March 8, many celebrities and famous personalities took to Instagram to extend wishes. Television actresses like Rashami Desai, Erica Fernandes and Gauahar Khan sent out loving wishes for their followers and fan all around the country. Let's take a look at the TV celebs who sent out Women's Day wishes for their fans via social media.

Rashami Desai

Rashami wished her fans a happy women's day by posting multiple pictures of herself from a recent fashion photoshoot. Rashami Desai's photos were accompanied by empowering captions written by the actress in order to celebrate women's day. Clad in a funky white blazer and pairing it with a chiffon skirt, the actress sent out Women's day wishes by quoting 'May your Elegance and Strength continue to shine like a diamond just like you' in the caption.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram video to wish her fans on women's day featured her husband Vivek Dahiya. After posting a photo of herself wishing her fans, Divyanka surprised her fans by posting another reel where she can be seen acting to eat her husband. She captioned the video funnily writing 'Eat anything you love today. No dieting!'. Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram reel was liked by many fans as is evident from the comment section.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan posted a self-appreciation post on this International Women's day. Posting a selfie on Instagram, Gauahar Khan wished herself in the caption by writing 'Happy Women's Day to me'. Lastly, she wrote that she will be raising a toast for herself this women's day.

Arrti Singh

Arrti Singh took to Instagram to wish all her fans on Women's day with a long heartfelt message. Clad in all black, Arrti posted a picture of herself and wished her fans writing 'Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women out there'. She went on to describe 'women' letter-by-letter and last wrote an encouraging message for her fans.

Erica Fernandes

Erica celebrated Women's day by posting a beautiful snap from her photoshoot on Instagram. In the blue-themed photoshoot, Erica can be seen donning a blue gown and posing with her hand. She wrote an empowering message in the caption wishing her fans on Women's Day.

Sanjeeda Shaikh

The TV actress posted a cute picture of herself and wished her fans on International Women's Day. Wearing a blue blouse, Sanjeeda smiled sweetly at the camera as she posed. She urged her fans to celebrate themselves on this Women's day and also every day.

Niti Taylor

The 26-year-old actress took to Instagram to send out Women's day wishes for her fans. Niti wore a beautiful pink Kurti as she posed for the picture with a cheerful smile on her face. She wrote a long sincere message for her fans to wish them on Women's Day.

Deepika Singh Goyal

Wishing her fans in a unique style, Deepika Singh posted a boomerang of her running on a treadmill with a smile on her face. Clad in her gym outfit, Deepika wrote 'Level up' in her caption and wished fans on Women's day. Fans complimented and praised Deepika in the comments for her motivation and hard work.

