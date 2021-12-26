Iqbal Khan’s Wife Sneha Confirms Pregnancy Flaunting Baby Bump; Couple Expecting 2nd Child

Television action Iqbal Khan's wife Sneha recently took to her Instagram handle and announced that the couple is expecting their second child. The couple is already blessed with a ten-year-old daughter. Sneha posted an adorable picture with her actor hubby to wish her fans and followers on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Iqbal Khan's wife Sneha announces pregnancy

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Sneha posted a picture where he can be seen posing with Iqbal. The couple can be seen hugging each other and flashing their bright smiles. In the background, the room is decorated with Christmas tree and balloons. As for the caption, she wrote, "Merry Christmas Blessed, grateful & loved #alhumdulillah Sending lots of love & blessings to each & everyone. Special duaas for those who are unable to spend this holiday season with their loved ones."

Many fans and followers rushed to congratulate the couple. Several fans also posted red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan commented, "Big congratulations!!! Fantastic news." Another one added, "Congratulations Sneha." A netizen chipped in, "Congratulations my lovelies!" While another one wrote, "What?!? Oh my god... Congratulations."

Several days back, Sneha had dropped several pictures of herself where she can be seen wearing an oversized t-shirt. Sharing the same, she revealed that she is donning her husband's outfit. Her baby bump is slightly visible in the pictures. She penned, "Oversized tee but make it werrrrkkk! Wearing the husband’s tee & he definitely doesn’t mind."

Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani star Iqbal Khan and Sneha Chhabra met for the first time at the shoot of a video album in which they featured together. They tied the knot in the year 2007. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2011. They named their daughter Ammara.

Iqbal Khan, who has appeared in numerous daily soaps, made his debut with Balaji Telefilms' Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai. He rose to fame with his role and then has been featured in TV series like Kahiin To Hoga, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Tumhari Pakhi, Kavyanjali, and others.

Image: Instagram/@sneha.i.khan