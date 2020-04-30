Irrfan Khan's TV Show 'Shrikant' To Rerun On Doordarshan, Check Details

The entire Indian film industry was left shocked to hear about the sad demise of actor Irrfan Khan. The late actor breathed his last at the age of 53. During this time, when the fans are missing their favourite actor, Doordarshan announced the return of Irrfan Khan's television serial Shrikant. The show was directed by Pravin Nischol and features Farooq Sheikh, Sujata Mehta, Irrfan Khan, Mrinal Kulkarni, Sukanya Kulkarni, Tiku Talsania, Asha Sharma in the pivotal roles.

Shrikant is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyaya's novel Srikanta. The show Shrikant aired on Doordarshan from 1985 to 1986. In a recent tweet, Doordarshan announced the timings of the show. Irrfan Khan's show Shrikant will be airing at 3 pm every day.

Here is a look at Doordarshan's tweet

The late actor Irrfan Khan was rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on April 29. Irrfan Khan had announced back in 2018 that he was battling neuroendocrine tumour which is a rare type of cancer. Irrfan Khan's family released a statement confirming the actor's death and it reads:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

