Is Arjun Bijlani Winner Of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11? Fans Speculate & Congratulate Him

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set for the finale, the fans have begun speculating that Arjun Bijlani, one of the popular contestants of the show, has won the trophy this year. Many fans already congratulated the actor for winning the trophy ahead of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale.

Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Rahul Vaidya are among the finalists who competed in the last episode, however, there has been no official announcement that Bijlani bagged the trophy. The rumours about Arjun Bijlani began doing rounds on social media a couple of months ago when Rakhi Sawant ‘accidentally’ blurted out his name to the paps stating, “Arjun Bijlani won, didn’t he? Yes, he won the show”. However, there are many fans who have been waiting for the official announcement of the winner’s name.

Who is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11?

Arjun Bijlani recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos from the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 ahead of the announcement of the winner of the show. In the photos, all the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants can be seen posing together with the host of the show, Rohit Shetty, on the sets. In the caption, he stated how it was a memory of a lifetime and added how much fun he had during the show.

The moment Arjun Bijlani’s post surfaced online, many of his fans began speculating that he won the show and congratulated him. There were many fans who took to Twitter and began sharing Arjun Bijlani’s photos and declared that he is the winner of the show this year. A fan stated how Arjun Bijlani was a well-deserved winner of the show while another one added heart-eyed emoji to express their delight after learning that the actor has won the show. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to the rumours stating that Arjun Bijlani has lifted the KKK 11 trophy this year.

Congratulations to #ArjunBijlani on winning the 11th season of khatron ke Khiladi...wish #DivyankaTripathi would have been winner... #KhatronKeKhiladi11 — Preksha (@Preksha53625211) September 21, 2021

If this is trueee....thnkuuuuu thnk godddd😭😭😭😭😭😭😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻 — ARJUN KI DIWANI 2.0 (@Sarcasticallyf5) September 21, 2021

Well deserved #ArjunBijlani — Back To Call 🐦 (@Starkomania) September 21, 2021

I don't think he was average. Vishal and Divyanka were praised much more than him while he secretly use to perform the best in almost every stunt and never talked about. He is deserving — Sherry Says (@SherrySays1) September 21, 2021

Yes arjun is the winner — Shamita Shetty FanPage (@Bhargava1Krish) September 21, 2021

Apart from Bijlani, other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include popular artists namely Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Singh, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Saurabh Raj Jain, Abhinav Shukla, Aastha Gill, and Mahek Chahal. Khatron Ke Khiladi winner prize money has been set for about Rs 40 Lakhs and the finale will air on Colors TV this Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.

While the audience speculate the winner of KKK11, ANI recently reported that Arjun Bijlani has won the show defeating Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Rahul Vaidya.

List of Khatron Ke Khiladi winners from Season 1 to 10

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 1 – Nethra Raghuraman

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 2 – Anushka Manchanda

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 3 – Shabir Ahluwalia

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 4 – Aarti Chhabria

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 5 – Rajneesh Duggal

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6 – Aashish Chaudhary

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7 – Sidharth Shukla

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 – Shantanu Maheshwari

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9 – Punit Pathak

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 – Karishma Tanna

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India- Nia Sharma

Image: Instagram/@arjunbijlani