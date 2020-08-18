Is 'Bhakharwadi' Going Off Air? Is 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' Replacing The Show? Know More

SAB TV is one such entertainment channel which offers shows for its viewers that they can watch with their entire family. With many new shows coming up on the popular TV channel speculations about current shows going off-air is surfacing the internet. As per rumour mills, SAB TV's much-loved family entertainer Bhakharwadi is going off-air from August 31, 2020. This news has been doing the rounds since the promo of an upcoming show titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main dropped on SAB TV.

Is Bhakharwadi going off-air?

SAB TV's Bhakharwadi is a highly popular drama series that airs on the channel at 9:30 PM from Monday to Friday. Bhakharwadi is a story of two families who are in the same business of producing Bhakharwadi and run a Bhakharwadi shop opposite to each other in Pune city. Due to the clash of their religious Marathi and Gujarati ideologies, the entrepreneurs of each shop leaves no stone unturned in mocking their competitor. However, the dynamics change when their children fall in love and get married. The show offers a complete dose of entertainment to their viewers. Take a look at a few tweets on the same.

As per speculations, Bhakharwadi is going off-air from August 31, 2020, and Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga is taking its place for the 9:30 PM time slot. Currently, Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga airs at 9:00 PM on weekdays, however, as per the latest updates Aladdin has now shifted from its original prime time slot of 9:00 PM to 9:30 because SAB TV's upcoming show Tera Yaar Hoon Main that will premier at 9:00 PM from August 31.2020. With the new time slot arrangement, it seems that the rumours might turn out to be true. However, no confirmation on the same has been done by the channel or any cast members of Bhakharwadi as yet.

But, if it does happen then it's a piece of sad news for all the ardent admirers of Bhakharwadi. Bhakharwadi is a successful comedy show which has been running on the channel for one and a half year now. Coming to SAB TV's upcoming show Tera Yaar Hoon Main is a story that focuses on a father-son relationship, and how a dad makes enormous efforts to form a friendly relationship with his son.

Coming to the TYHM cast, the interesting show features Shweta Gulati, Ssudeep Sahir, and Ansh Sinha in leading roles. The popular Production House Shashi Sumeet Productions has bankrolled the project. Watch the TYHM promo here-

Bhakharwadi starring Deven Bhojani, Paresh Ganatra, Akshita Mudgal, Bhakti Rathod, and Akshay Kelkar. It is one of the most popular of all running SAB TV shows in 2020 which first aired in February 2019. Deven's character of Anna Gokhale is quite famous amongst the masses. Hence if the news of Bhakharwadi going off-air is true, fans of Deven Bhojani will certainly miss his marvellous portrayal of Anna Saheb and fun-filled drama series for sure. However, there's also a possibility that similar to Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Bhakharwadi too will get a new time slot.

