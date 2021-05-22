Is Don Lemon Leaving CNN? Here Are The Details About The Journalist's Show

Don Lemon is one of the most prominent American journalists. He shot to fame with his show CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. recently, Don Lemon gave his fans a mini heart attack, On May 14, when he said that this was going to be his last night on the show. He also dropped a subtle hint about the future of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. After this announcement, netizens wanted to know 'is Don lemon leaving CNN?' Here are the details about it.

Is Don Lemon leaving CNN?

According to a report by Poynter.org, Don said that his experience has been 'really great'. He also went on to add that a change is 'coming' but he let his fans know soon about them. This statement caused netizens to presume that either he is leaving the show it has been cancelled. But Don Lemon took to his Twitter on May 15 to shut down these rumours. In the video, he was standing in his office and clarified that he is not leaving CNN. He also asked his fans to calm down. He continued by saying that all he said was 'it was an end of an era' for his show. He also urged his fans to tune into the next episode of the show to see what the update was regarding.

Hey everyone. Not what you think. I’m not leaving CNN. Tune in for the handoff on Monday at 10pE and I’ll explain. pic.twitter.com/oOwDferY2i — Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 15, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Don wrote that he did not mean to 'set the internet on fire'. He announced that CNN Tonight with Don Lemon has been changed to Don Lemon Tonight. His tweet read, "didn't mean to set the internet on fire. What I said last night was true. CNN Tonight with Don Lemon is no more. I’ll be back on Monday with my newly named show Don Lemon Tonight. See you Monday at 10pE". He also shared the new look of his show along with the message.

Didn’t mean to set the internet on fire. What I said last night was true. CNN Tonight with Don Lemon is no more. I’ll be back on Monday with my newly named show Don Lemon Tonight. See you Monday at 10pE. pic.twitter.com/89GFXULV9m — Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 15, 2021

More about Don Lemon on CNN

CNN Tonight debuted in 2014 and would feature some of the biggest headlines that had been made during the day. The journalist joined this network in 2006. Previously, he worked for NBC News and Today News Network. He has been awarded the Edward R. Murrow Award and he is also the recipient of the Regional Emmy Awards three times for his contribution to the field of journalism.

