Is 'Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega' Ending? See Details About The Show Here

Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega has been one of the most-watched TV shows for quite some time now. The unique story and stellar performances by the actors made sure that the audience is hooked to the serial. However, the audience has been confused since the past few days and have been curious to know is Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega ending? For all the people who are thinking about when is Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega ending? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Is Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega ending?

For the people who were thinking about this, the answer is yes, the show is all set to end soon. The actors of the TV show have also announced this on their social media recently that the show is going to end soon. According to a report by bollywoodlife.com Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega last date is January 25, 2021. The show will be coming to an end after a run of almost two years. Taking to her Instagram handle, Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega actor Kanika Mann had yesterday shared that they are shooting for the show today too.

Also Read | 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Actor Shweta Mahadik Tests COVID Positive

Also Read | Kanika Mann Shares BTS Video From Sets Of 'Guddan', Dances To Honey Singh's 'First Kiss'

Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega cast on the show's ending

She recently shared a short video on her Instagram and thanked fans for all the love and support for Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega. In the video, she was accompanied by her co-star from the show Nishant Singh Malkhani. They also gave their fans best wishes on Lohri, Makar Sankranti and new year. Here is a look at what they had to say about the ending of Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega.

Also Read | Kanika Mann 'didn't Have Any Problem' Playing Old Lady In 'Guddan': 'Gone Are Those Days'

Also Read | Kanika Mann To Play Another Mythical Goddess In 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' After Kali Maa

The show was introduced with a leap in the story timeline which marked the end of some characters like that of actor Nishant Singh Malkhani. Talking about the show ending, he had expressed that he was not happy with the news. In an interview with ETimes, he shared his views about it and said that there was no need of taking a leap in the story if they were going to end the show. He mentioned that he would have been happy if he was a part of it till the end.

Image Credits: Kanika Mann Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.