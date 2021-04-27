'Is Jamin Bhasin Married?' Ask Fans As She Marries Aly Goni In 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega'

Actor Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni starrer emotional song, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega is finally out. Although the celebrity couple has refrained from talking about tying the knot in real life, the duo features as a newly-married couple in their second music video together. As soon as the song was released, pictures of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s reel-life marriage has gone viral on the internet, leaving many wondering if they actually gotten married to each other.

Is Jasmin Bhasin married?

Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega opens with a heartbreaking scene of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s wedding night. A nervous Jasmin is waiting for her husband to enter the room but her world turns upside down when drunk Aly emerges throwing a tantrum. In the opening sequence of the clip, the celebrity couple have dressed up real groom and bride, leaving many confused if Jasmin Bhasin is married.

Fans have been flooding her social media platform with questions, to know when the duo will tie the knot in real life. Many are also praising the couple’s recent collaboration together. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Directed by Navjit Buttar, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega is sung by Vishal Mishra. Shot in Jaipur, the video narrates the life of an unhappy married couple. It is a short saga of love and betrayal, wherein the influential husband uses his charm and societal status to prey on women. It narrates how after bearing her husband’s misdemeanours, the wife decides to give it back by teaching him a lesson. Check out the music video below:

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with each other during their stints in a reality show together. The two confessed their love for each other in front of the national television and have been going strong ever since. The couple’s social media PDA often ends up giving major relationship goals to their fan army. From celebrating birthdays together to sharing hilarious boomerang videos of each other, both Aly and Jasmin’s social media profile screams aloud of their quirky relationship. Check out their social media banter in the pictures and videos below:

(Promo Image Source: Still from Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega)

