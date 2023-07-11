Is Kamya Punjabi's New Similar To Alia Bhatt-led Gangubai Kathiawadi? TV Star Reveals

Kamya Punjabi is gearing up for her new show Neerja: Ek Nayi Pehchan. It revolves around a mother who vows to fight for her daughter's future, despite living in Kolkata's red-light district, Sonagacchi. Now, speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress opened up if the show is inspired by Alia Bhatt's film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which also had a similar setting.

- The TV show stars Sneha Wagh, Ayub Khan and Ashtha Sharma in pivotal roles.

- The first episode of the show aired on July 10.

Is Neerja inspired from Gangubai Kathiawdi?

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kamya Punjabi revealed that she hadn't seen the film. She stressed the need to acknowledge that each story has its own unique essence and narrative. She added that the show draws inspiration from the women of Sonagachi, whose struggles and realities serve as the "driving force behind this production."

Kamya concluded that their stories stand as a testament to their resilience and determination, and the show sheds light on and pays tribute to their experiences.

Kamya Punjabi's role is unique in comparison to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai

When asked about her character being like the one Alia played in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, she said that the protagonist is from Bengal, which alone makes it completely different. However, the Shakti actress added that if she finds any resemblance between the two, then she would try to 'replace it'.

(Kamya Punjabi shared this picture from the sets from Neerja | Image: Kamya Punjabi/Instagram)



Neerja: Ek Nayi Pehchan was launched in style

The show was launched on July 10. The star cast of Neerja: Ek Nayi Pehchan, including Kamya Punjabi, Sneha Wagh, Aastha Sharma and others, celebrated the occasion in Mumbai. The stars cut a cake and danced their heart out at the party