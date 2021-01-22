Is Karishma Tanna Engaged? Fans Ask As She Flaunts Engagement Ring In Her Instagram Post

Actor Karishma Tanna is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares pictures from her photo shoots, vacations, and photos with her friends and family. The Naagin 3 actor recently took to the social networking site to share an image of herself, where she could be seen wearing an engagement ring, which got her fans curious. Read on to know more about Karishma Tanna's Instagram post.

Also Read | Karishma Tanna Drops Snippet Of Her Upcoming Music Video; Asks Fans To Stay Tuned

Is Karishma Tanna engaged?

The Sanju actor recently shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, in which she posed with an engagement ring on her hand. The first image focuses on Karishma's hand and the stunning diamond ring, while her face is a little blurred in the background. The second image is a close-up of her hand as well as the huge engagement ring.

Her caption read, "A Million Times Yes ðŸ’!!! When an Engagement Ring is this dreamy ðŸ˜. This Valentine's propose your better half with a beautiful ORNAZ Ring. Checkout @ornaz_com and your search for Perfect Engagement Ring would really end ðŸ’â¤ï¸. Swipe left to see the closer look of My Gorgeous Ring ðŸ’. Take a look at her post here.

Also Read | Karishma Tanna, Ekta & Ridhima Recreate Sridevi's Scene From 'Chaalbaaz'; Sussanne Reacts

Fan reactions on the post

Karishma Tanna's photos are loved by her fans and followers and her post with the engagement ring garnered close to 200k likes within a day. Even though the Instagram post looks like it is an ad for a jewelry brand, a lot of her fans and followers showered the comments section asking her about who her partner is or if she really is engaged.

Karishma's friend and actor Ridhima Pandit commented saying, "Waaw badhai ho Ben ðŸ˜¬ðŸ˜¬ðŸ˜¬.. kaun hai voh khush naseeb, main batau? ðŸ˜¬", while another one of her followers stated, "Hahahah. Kaun hai woh?? ðŸ˜‰" You can see some of the comments on her post here.

Also Read | Karishma Tanna's Birthday Bash: Ekta Kapoor, Guru Randhawa And Others Attended The Party

Karishma Tanna's television shows

Karishma Tanna started her career in the year 2001 with the popular television serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is well-known for her characters in the shows Nagarjuna – Ek Yoddha, Naagin 3, and Qayamat Ki Raat. Apart from television serials, she has been a part of several reality series like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Zara Nachke Dikha, and even won the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She has also been a part of few Hindi films including the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju and Grand Masti.

Also Read | Karishma Tanna's Birthday: Did You Know She Never Thought Of Being An Actor?

Image Credits: Karishma Tanna official Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.