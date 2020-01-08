'Is My Daughter Really Dead' Movie Cast And Other Plot Details; Read Here

'Is My Daughter Really Dead?' is a TV movie which released on December 21, 2019, on the Lifetime Movies Network. It is a drama thriller movie showcases the relationship of a family which has broken up. Here is all you should know about the movie. The cast and the plot of Is My Daughter Really Dead is as follows.

The cast of the Is My Daughter Really Dead

Zoe McLellan- Olivia Whitmore

Stevie Lynn Jones- Hannah

Mike Erwin- Jack

Stephanie Charles- Mary

Chris Dougherty

Samantha Colburn

Matthew Pohlkamp

Colin Edward Lawrence: Director

The plot of Is My Daughter Really Dead?

Is My Daughter Really Dead is a movie that focuses on a single mother, Olivia, who is devastated when her daughter goes missing and no one believes her. Olivia has lost her husband in a car accident. To overcome the grief and the trauma, Olivia and her daughter move to a new town. After reaching a new town, Olivia encourages Hannah to go on a campaign trip with her new neighbours so that she can get over the accident.

But when the neighbours return from the trip, they say that they never met Hannah and she was not on the trip with them too. Listening to this, Olivia goes back into grief. Olivia thinks that Hannah has gone missing and goes to the police for help. Police look in the case books where it shows that she died in the car with her father. The story revolves around the fact that Olivia has created a new story to cope with her grief. Or is it an elaborate plan by others to keep a daughter away from her mother?

