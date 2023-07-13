Is Parth Samthaan In A Relationship? Actor Has This To Say About His Love Life

Parth Samthaan, who rose to fame with his stint on Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, recently opened up about his love life. He also dropped a hint about his relationship status. Previously, Parth Samthaan had commented on the matter and said he is in an "interval" space.

Parth Samthaan has been a part of shows such as Social Currency and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Reportedly, he dated his co-stars Niti Taylor and Erica Fernandes.

Is Parth Samthaan seeing someone?

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan revealed that he is now in the "climax" stage. He shared that he is inching towards a "happy ending". He further expressed his desire for the drama to culminate. He also hoped for a positive outcome without any hearts being broken.

(Parth Samthaan reveals that her her current relationship is in a building stage | Image: Parth Samthaan/Instagram)

He described his current love life as being in a "building stage." While he couldn't provide concrete details, he mentioned being in a good space. He mentioned that once he feels he can announce it officially, he will share more about his relationship. The actor said that he believes that falling in love can happen multiple times and organically. He further stated that it is possible to fall in love more than once, highlighting that it can occur naturally and at its own pace.

Parth Samthaan has kept his personal life under wraps

Parth Samthaan hasn't opened up about his relationships ever since he stepped in the showbiz. However, he was rumoured to be dating Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan co-star Niti Taylor and Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Erica Fernandes. Furthermore, he was reportedly dating Disha Patani but the duo broke up.

(Parth Samthaan was reportedly dating Disha Patani and Erica Fernandes | Image: Instagram)

Meanwhile, he is set to make his debut in both the Telugu film industry and Bollywood. In Telugu, he will be seen in an undisclosed project. Additionally, he will make his Bollywood debut with Ghudchadi, alongside actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The actor's recent revelations about his love life have piqued the interest of his fans.