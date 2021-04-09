Is Rahul Vaidya Married? Picture With Disha Parmar In Wedding Outfits Makes Fans Go Gaga

Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar have become the talk of the town. Recently, the couple shared a wedding picture of themselves which has confused their fans. Take a look at how fans of Rahul Vaidya have gone gaga over the photo.

Fans go gaga over Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding picture

Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of Disha dressed as a bride with him. The two were seen looking into each other's eyes while they're all decked up as the bride and groom. Disha wore a pink bridal lehenga while Rahil wore an off white sherwani which has a pop of pink to it. In the caption, he teased his fans by writing 'To new beginnings' and the name of their upcoming music video.

Fans seemed confused looking at the picture. The question that came up was whether the couple is married now. The truth is that they recently shot a music video where the two played bride and groom. Their videos from the shoot were also making rounds on social media. However, there are several fans and even celebrities who congratulated the couple.

Singer Bhoomi Trivedi wrote that she is waiting for the real wedding. Director Gaurav Parikh mentioned that he cannot wait for their real wedding. Apart from congratulating the couple, fans have also written that they look adorable together. Some even asked if they are married to each other. Take a look at the comments on the photo shared on Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's Instagram.

About Rahul and Disha

Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha met Rahul through common friends. They were friends before they fell in love with each other. While Rahul was on a reality show, he proposed to Disha on national television. However, she did not respond to the same. When Rahul returned from the show, she welcomed him with a special surprise. The two are often seen spending time with each other. They even attended a wedding together where Rahul performed at a sangeet ceremony. Take a look at their pictures on Rahul Vaidya's Instagram.

Promo Image source: Disha Parmar's Instagram