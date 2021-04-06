Is Rahul Vaidya Married To Disha Parmar? Here's Truth Behind The Viral Video

Indian singer and composer Rahul Vaidya is often seen showcasing his love towards his girlfriend Disha Parmar. The couple was recently spotted in wedding outfits. The video went viral and fans are confused if the singer has secretly got married to his lady love. Here's the truth behind those wedding outfits.

Is Rahul Vaidya married to Disha Parmar?

The truth is that the singer and his girlfriend were shooting for a music video. This will mark their second video together after Yaad Teri in 2019. Disha wore a pink bridal lehenga while Rahul wore an off-white sherwani with a pink dupatta. He also wore a pink turban with his groom's outfit. In the videos that went viral, the couple was seen walking towards the wedding "mandap" with actors who played their family members in the music video. Earlier this year, the couple had announced that they were yet to choose their wedding dates and are waiting for the pandemic to ease. Take a look at Rahul and Disha's video that went viral.

About Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Rahul had proposed to Disha on a reality show. However, she responded to his proposal when he came back home after the show ended. The two are often seen together spending time at events. Rahul had also attended a wedding with Disha and performed at the Sangeet ceremony.

A sneak peek into Rahul Vaidya's Instagram

Rahul is often seen sharing photos and videos with Disha. The couple recently shared a video of themselves celebrating Holi. In the video, Rahul and Disha walked into a garden when he applied colour to her face. He also shared some mushy pictures of the two on Holi. Take a look at the Holi pictures and video on Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram handle.

Disha on the other hand shared a picture of the two from the wedding they attended together. Disha was seen wearing a yellow lehenga while Rahul wore a blue sherwani. Disha wrote, "Blessing your feed with a picture of two cuties!!" Earlier, she also welcomed him home from the reality show. She decorated his house and dressed up for the same. Take a look at Disha Parmar’s Instagram photos with Rahul.

Promo Image source: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram