Is Sawai Bhatt Eliminated From 'Indian Idol 12'? Is He Leaving The Show? Find Out

The singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani currently has 9 contestants competing for the winning trophy. However, things came to a shocking turn in the Sunday episode of the show when one of the popular contestants Sawai Bhatt revealed that he wishes to leave the show.

Sawai Bhatt is out of Indian Idol 12?

Sawai Bhatt's Indian Idol journey has been amazing as the audience has fallen in love with the Rajasthani singer's unique singing skills which has helped him gain popularity throughout the season. However, in the new sneak peek video it was hinted that Sawai Bhatt wants to leave the show. In the teaser, we could hear an upset Sawai telling the judges that he is worried about his mother's for the past few days and because of that he feels that he cannot go further in the show. His revelation came as a shock to the contestants as well as the judges who were not able to digest the fact that Sawai wants to quit after moving so ahead in the show.

Netizens react to Sawai Bhatt's announcement

Fans of the show did not believe for one second that Sawai will leave the show and those who had the slightest doubt about him quitting took to the comment section of the video to ask their favourite contestant to not give up and continue on the journey as he has a big chance of winning the trophy.

Is Sawai Bhatt eliminated?

While the teaser just showed a small clip about the contestant wanting to leave there has been no official update or news about the same. Sawai did ask the public to continue voting for him after the weekend's episode on social media denoting that he is not out yet.

Recently, two contestants, Ashish Kulkarni and Pawandeep Rajan from Indian Idol 12 were tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under hotel quarantine. The host of the show Aditya Narayan had also shared that he tested COVID-19 positive on April 3 and is currently under home quarantine with Rithwik Dhanjani substituting him as a host until Aditya recovers. Ashish and Pawandeep have now tested negative and will soon be resuming their participation in the show.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sawai Bhatt Instagram)

