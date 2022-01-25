Last Updated:

Is 'Shark Tank' India Scripted? Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal Responds To Allegations

Anupam Mittal, the CEO of Shaadi.com reacted to the rumours that the reality show 'Shark Tank' is scripted and that the their reactions are fake.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Shark Tank India

Image: Instagram/@agmittal


Shark Tank is an Indian reality TV show that gives an opportunity for budding entrepreneurs in India to present their ideas to experienced investors and business experts a.k.a 'The Sharks'. The show is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank and has been gaining popularity since it started airing on the Sony channel. Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com and one of the Sharks on the show reacted to the rumours that the show was scripted and also cleared the air on whether he was one of the producers on the show. 

Is Shark Tank India scripted? Anupam Mittal reveals

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Anupam Mittal, the CEO of Shaadi.com reacted to the rumours about him being one of the producers on the show and also that their reactions on Shark Tank were fake and scripted.

Speaking in Hindi, Mittal said, "Absolutely not, absolutely not, absolutely not. I’ve heard this myself, and I wondered, If I was actually producing the show, why wouldn’t I allow myself to eat. The Sony people don’t let me eat or sleep! They make us shoot continuously, they keep us hungry. Why? Because most of the contestants have food companies, and when you’re hungry, you’re likely to invest more money." 

Shark Tank India airs on Sony Entertainment Television and premiered on December 20, 2021. The other Sharks for the season are Ashneer Grover, Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe, Vineeta Singh - CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar - Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart - People Group, Ghazal Alagh - Co-founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth, and Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt.

READ | Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal apologizes to CA community over his remarks on 'Shark Tank'

More about Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal is the Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and has been associated with the People Group for 25 years. Shaadi.com is an online matrimonial service that was launched in 1997 and some of the other platforms that the company founded are Makaan.com, a real estate platform and after the ban of Tiktok in India, Anupam also brought Mauj app which is a short video sharing app and is currently one of the most popular video apps in India. 

READ | Shark Tank India: Who are the 7 judges of the business reality show? Details here

Image: Instagram/@agmittal

READ | 'Shark Tank India' memes floods social media as show impresses fans; Best reactions here
READ | Paytm takes dig at Shark Tank India to promote split bill feature; calls it 'Udhaar Tank'
READ | 'Shark Tank India' judges to arrive on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with partners; see BTS pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Shark Tank India, Anupam Mittal, Sony
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com