Is 'Shark Tank' India Scripted? Shaadi.com Founder Anupam Mittal Responds To Allegations

Shark Tank is an Indian reality TV show that gives an opportunity for budding entrepreneurs in India to present their ideas to experienced investors and business experts a.k.a 'The Sharks'. The show is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank and has been gaining popularity since it started airing on the Sony channel. Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com and one of the Sharks on the show reacted to the rumours that the show was scripted and also cleared the air on whether he was one of the producers on the show.

Is Shark Tank India scripted? Anupam Mittal reveals

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Anupam Mittal, the CEO of Shaadi.com reacted to the rumours about him being one of the producers on the show and also that their reactions on Shark Tank were fake and scripted.

Speaking in Hindi, Mittal said, "Absolutely not, absolutely not, absolutely not. I’ve heard this myself, and I wondered, If I was actually producing the show, why wouldn’t I allow myself to eat. The Sony people don’t let me eat or sleep! They make us shoot continuously, they keep us hungry. Why? Because most of the contestants have food companies, and when you’re hungry, you’re likely to invest more money."

Shark Tank India airs on Sony Entertainment Television and premiered on December 20, 2021. The other Sharks for the season are Ashneer Grover, Founder and Managing Director of BharatPe, Vineeta Singh - CEO & Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, Namita Thapar - Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart - People Group, Ghazal Alagh - Co-founder and Chief Mama of Mamaearth, and Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at boAt.

More about Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal is the Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and has been associated with the People Group for 25 years. Shaadi.com is an online matrimonial service that was launched in 1997 and some of the other platforms that the company founded are Makaan.com, a real estate platform and after the ban of Tiktok in India, Anupam also brought Mauj app which is a short video sharing app and is currently one of the most popular video apps in India.

