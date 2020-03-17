Is Tessa Porter Leaving The Show 'The Young And The Restless'?

The Young and The Restless is an American television show which is abbreviated as Y&R. The show is created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell for CBS. The first episode of the show aired on March 26 in 1973 and is one of the highest-rated drama shows. The Young and The Restless is making headlines because the recent spoilers suggest that Tessa Porter whose role is played by Cait Fairbanks may be leaving her partner Mariah.

Is Tessa Leaving The Young and The Restless?

Tessa and Mariah Copelan (Camryn Grimes) share an interesting relationship. Their chemistry on the show was very well appreciated by the followers of the show. The recent promo of the show The Young and The Restless had a wonderful scene between the two lovers Mariah and Tessa. In the promo, Mariah gave an adorable speech for Tessa. In the recent episodes, Tessa had moved in with Mariah and the couple has stolen everyone's attention on the show. This separation has put their love to test is what the fans of the have been claiming. The fans of the show are excited to know if Tessa will be able to go on the tour and avoid any feelings for her ex-husband Tanner Watts whose role is essayed by Chase Coleman.

Tessa has been with Maria and they seem to be the strongest couple on the show. The fans of the show are waiting to know if this will be a long goodbye for Tessa and Maria or they two could be getting back together shortly. Tessa has genuine feelings for Mariah and after Mariah's big speech for Tessa, Tessa's decision of going on the tour may hurt Mariah. There are chances that Tessa will go on tour where she will be able to meet her ex-husband Tanner. The fans are eagerly waiting to know what will happen further. The Young and Restless airs on channel CBS every weekday.

