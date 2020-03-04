The Resident Cancelled? Read To Know Whether Season 4 Is In The Making

Season 3 of The Resident has caught the attention of the audience lately. As per the reports, the show has been getting positive reviews. The show streams on FOX Network. The show has completed 16 episodes of the current season and the next episode is going to air on March 10, 2020. However, the previous episode aired on March 3, 2020. The previous episode had a surprise for Nadine. She met her father who came to meet her for her birthday. Following that, Devon also tried to make a good impression of himself in front of everyone.

*Spoiler* The upcoming episode is titled Doll E. Wood that will feature a surgery of a newborn baby. However, a lot of problems might occur when Devon will realise that the doctor is not fit to attempt the surgery. There were also speculations that the show is going to get cancelled. Take a look at some more details about the same.

ALSO READ | Inter President Investigated For Insulting League President

The Resident cancelled?

The upcoming season is reportedly not getting cancelled. The season has been entertaining but has not attracted many viewers to watch the episodes. As per reports, there are 3.84 million people watching the show and, comparing the reports of the last two seasons, it has lost 24 per cent of its viewership in 2020. This is the reason the team has been considering whether to renew or cancel the show. Take a look at the reactions of netizens on Twitter.

ALSO READ | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Confirms New Selection Panel Will Pick Squad For SA ODIs

the resident will prob be cancelled :(( poor matt pic.twitter.com/gPTJGi2619 — robert pattinson’s hair (@steveharringtns) February 1, 2018

ALSO READ | Russian President Vladimir Putin Proposes Ban On Same-sex Marriage

When two of the only four good shows on fox (The Resident, Gotham are the other two) get cancelled then you hear LaSt maN stANdinG is coming to Fox #SaveLucifer #SaveBrooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/kyByeCptz1 — Ron MacDonovan (@RonMacDon1) May 12, 2018

ALSO READ | What Is Beyoncé's Documentary 'Homecoming' All About That Airs On Netflix?

The Resident: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Four by FOX? - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/L5Uqr5z9YW pic.twitter.com/Gz4nHiV5L2 — FiWEH Life (@fiweh) December 19, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.