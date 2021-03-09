Isha Chhabra Is All Geared Up And Excited For Her Upcoming TV Show 'Forbidden Angels'

Model-turned-actor Isha Chhabra is popularly known for her role in the MX Player Web series Mastram. Isha is all set to feature in the MTV reality show, Forbidden Angels. The actor has been chosen out of 500 contestants. Look at what she has to say about MTV's brand new reality show.

Isha Chhabra to star in MTV's Forbidden Angels

Forbidden Angels is a model-based reality TV show wherein out of 500 models, the top 12 contestants are chosen who will then compete with each other. They will be assigned tasks and the one who completes all the tasks and competes with all other contestants will win the show. While talking about the show Isha said, "I never thought of participating in any reality show, but after I got to know about this show and its concept, I decided to give it a try and be a part of it. The show is completely unique from others as it is based on your talent and skills." The Forbidden Angels cast will feature Mughda Godse, Cyrus Sahukar as judges and Vivek Oberoi, Divya Khosla and more as guest judges on the show.

She mentioned that she was chosen as one of the 12 angels on the show and it was an enjoyable and good learning experience for her. She mentioned that the show will go on air soon and the audience and her fans will get to see her soon on screen. "I hope they shower me with love as always," she said. Isha has had a transition from theatre to web series. She shared, "Before debuting in movies and series I have spent a lot of time in theatre and have performed in almost every big theatre like Prithvi theatre."

Isha was associated with theatre for more than 5 years and has played roles in several theatre plays over the years. She mentioned that like actors such as Anupam Kher, Kiron Kher and Paresh Rawal, she also has a theatrical background. She added, "Due to this have learned to be a rugged and hardworking artist and still learning a lot of things. In the journey of my acting skills and taking care of every minute details, the theatre has been the most important part.” The actor is a recipient of the Maharashtra Award and Gems of North Award. She is also extremely active when it comes to fitness. She will also be seen in a Tamil and Sri Lankan film which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.