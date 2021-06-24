Isha Malviya On Being Part Of 'Udaariyaan': 'Working As Jasmine Has Taught Me New Things'

Isha Malviya has dipped her feet in the Telly industry with her role as Jasmine Sandhu in producers Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s new show Udaariyaan. She opened up about how it is a 'true pleasure' for her to be a part of the show and that how her character has taught her new things. Here's what she said about her debut.

Isha Malviya on being part of Udaariyaan

In her interaction with IWM Buzz, Isha said that she has worked a lot on her character and that she is still learning a lot of things. Speaking about the current track of the drama, she remarked that the shoot for the same was very difficult for all the characters. Calling it 'challenging' for her as an actor, she added that it was the time when the show was witnessing major twists and turns. However, she was set for the challenge, she said.

Furthermore, she also spoke about her camaraderie with her on-screen co-stars. She went on to call Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary 'very sweet' and added that her bond with Priyanka is like that of a sister. She teaches her new things and comes to help whenever she is stuck in something, asserted Malviya. The actor called Ankit is a bit 'reserved' and said that he's not a social butterfly but is sophisticated, kind, and polite.

Isha Malviya in Udaariyaan as Jasmine has been receiving much love from the audience. She recently dropped a reel with Ravi Dubey in which the duo was dancing to the beats of a peppy number. She thanked him for being so kind and helpful always. In another clip, she danced with Abhishek Kumar, who plays the role of Amrik Singh Virk in the show. They sang Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal's Ye Ishq Hai.

A week ago, Ravi revealed that his show was number 1 in Colors and number 1 on the slot across Indian television. He gave a special shout-out to his dream team. Aparshakti Khurana's wife Aakriti Ahuja, Nikkul, Priyank Sharma, and many others congratulated him for the same.

IMAGE: ISHA MALVIYA'S INSTAGRAM

